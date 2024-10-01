Let's start at the game most of you reading this were probably watching.

Alabama 41, Georgia 34

Alabama was dominant in the first half jumping ahead 27-0 and pulling down three interceptions. I, like many watching I think, assumed Alabama would keep its foot on the gas and run away with a crushing win. Instead, the Crimson Tide pulled back on the aggressiveness and Georgia started to chip away. Bulldog score after score cut the lead until Georgia finally came all the way back to pull ahead 34-33. But phenom 17-year old receiver Ryan Williams made one of the best catches and change of direction moves I’ve ever seen from any college player, let alone one younger than a lot of the players you would see in a Class 5 or 6 high school game, putting the Tide in front for good with a 75-yard touchdown. Jalen Milroe looked great, compiling 117 rushing yards to go with a 27-of-33 day passing for 374 yards. Williams was the leading receiver with six catches for 177 yards. Carson Beck was 27-of-50 passing for 439 yards, mostly in the second half. Arian Smith had six catches for 132 yards, while Dillon Bell had five for 100. Both scored for the Bulldogs. Alabama (4-0, 2-0 SEC) moved up to No. 1 in the rankings, jumping Texas and moving up three spots. Georgia (3-1, 1-1) fell to No. 5, dropping three spots.

Speaking of the former No. 1 team …



Texas 35, Mississippi State 13

Even though the Longhorns looked solid again, beating Mississippi State just doesn’t look quite as good as beating Georgia, so Texas falls all the way to No. 2 after being the top team in the AP rankings for two weeks. Texas jumped ahead and stayed ahead throughout. Arch Manning looked good again in his third game taking over for the injured Quinn Ewers. Manning completed 26-of-31 passes for 325 yards with two touchdowns, his best performance yet as he’s taken a step up in production each week. Manning tossed a 50-yard touchdown to DeAndre Moore Jr. with 29 seconds left before halftime to send the Longhorns into the break up 14-6, then had a rushing touchdown and another 27-yard scoring toss to Moore in the second half. Mississippi State falls to 1-4 overall and 0-2 in conference to take the bottom spot in the SEC standings. Texas (5-0, 1-0) will have a major challenge on its hands the next two weeks as it plays the Red River Rivalry with Oklahoma this week and hosts Georgia the next week.

Onto a game I’m sure all of you loved …



Kentucky 20, Ole Miss 17

Kentucky has done a great job of playing spoiler already, nearly beating Georgia two weeks ago and finishing the job against previously No. 6 Ole Miss last week. The loss moved the Rebels down to No. 12 and allowed Missouri back into the top-10 on a bye week. Ole Miss jumped ahead with a Henry Parrish touchdown in the first quarter, but Kentucky’s Brock Bandagriff found Dane Key for a 5-yard touchdown in the second to send the Wildcats into the break up 10-7. The Rebels took the lead late in the third when Jaxson Dart, the country’s leading passer, hit Tre Harris for a 48-yard touchdown, but Kentucky got the final say when Gavin Wimsatt scored with 2:25 left to play, creating the final margin. Kentucky (3-2, 1-2) will have two more chances to help the Tigers out this season when they play at Tennessee on Nov. 2 and at Texas on Nov. 23. Ole Miss (4-1, 0-1) has a chance to rebound on the road at South Carolina on Saturday.

For a look at what Missouri has coming up …



Texas A&M 21, Arkansas 17

In a back and forth game Arkansas led at multiple points, the Aggies come out on top after taking their only lead with 9:00 left to play. The Razorbacks had a chance late, but a stripsack fumble and Aggie recovery sealed the game for A&M. The Aggies continue to struggle in the passing game, totaling just 163 yard through the air, while also lowering their average rushing total with a 134-yard performance as a team, mostly from Le’Veon Moss who had 117 of those. But the Aggie defense continued to be stout, holding Arkansas to just 279 passing and 100 rushing yards, while bringing down an interception and forcing the late fumble. No. 25 A&M (4-1, 2-0), currently at the top of the SEC standings, fell a spot in the rankings and caused some confusion when the initial AP release only listed UNLV as No. 25 instead of the pair tied at the ranking. The Aggies will give Missouri its biggest test yet Saturday at Kyle Field. Arkansas (3-2, 1-1) will have to recover quickly as it takes on No. 4 Tennessee this week.

Looking a little further down Missouri’s schedule …



Oklahoma 27, Auburn 21

It looks like Oklahoma has made its quarterback decision for now after giving Michael Hawkins Jr. the full game against Auburn. He completed 10-of-15 passes for 161 yards, while leading the rushing attack with 69 yards on 14 carries. Hawkins got the Sooners on the board with a 48-yard touchdown run, but Auburn jumped ahead 21-10 early in the fourth quarter. After the Sooners cut it to one score, Kip Lewis returned an interception 63 yards to put Oklahoma in front for good in another game the Sooners struggled after letting Dillon Gabriel walk to Oregon in the transfer portal. We’ll see how long Hawkins stays the choice as the signal caller or if one or two key mistakes turns the Sooners back in Jackson Arnold’s direction. No. 21 Oklahoma (4-1, 1-1) faces Texas in the Red River Rivalry on Saturday. Auburn (2-3, 0-2) will try to play spoiler when they hit the road to play Georgia on Saturday.

And the final game of the weekend …



LSU 42, South Alabama 10