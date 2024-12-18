Louisiana-Monroe transfer RB Ahmad Hardy commits to Mizzou

The Missouri Tigers didn't have to wait long to get another running back to replace Kewan Lacy.
Louisiana-Monroe transfer Ahmad Hardy committed to the Tigers on Wednesday, bringing another freshman into the backfield alongside redshirt freshman Jamal Roberts, redshirt sophomore Tavorus Jones and two incoming freshmen in Brenden Haygood and Marquise Davis.
Hardy shined in his lone year at Louisiana-Monroe, racking up 103 yards and a touchdown in his first career game on the way to a 1,351-yard, 13-touchdown season for the Warhawks.
He had two 200-yard performances coming against Marshall and Arkansas State.
Hardy stands at 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds and played high school ball in Monticello, Mississippi.
Hardy got into Columbia late Tuesday night for a visit that went through Wednesday, then went on a visit to Kentucky on Thursday.
He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
