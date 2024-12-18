Louisiana-Monroe transfer RB Ahmad Hardy commits to Mizzou

The Missouri Tigers didn't have to wait long to get another running back to replace Kewan Lacy .

Hardy shined in his lone year at Louisiana-Monroe, racking up 103 yards and a touchdown in his first career game on the way to a 1,351-yard, 13-touchdown season for the Warhawks.

He had two 200-yard performances coming against Marshall and Arkansas State.

Hardy stands at 5-foot-10 and 205 pounds and played high school ball in Monticello, Mississippi.

Hardy got into Columbia late Tuesday night for a visit that went through Wednesday, then went on a visit to Kentucky on Thursday.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.