Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-15 08:15:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Louisiana QB Caleb Holstein adds first Power 5 offer, new interests

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals
Recruiting Analyst

LAFAYETTE, La. — The first Power 5 offer has arrived for St. Thomas More (La.) quarterback Caleb Holstein. The second may not be too far away either.Holstein, Louisiana’s No. 2-ranked quarterback f...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}