Luther Burden declares for NFL Draft

The moment every Missouri Tiger fan new was coming became official Monday.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Luther Burden will declare for the NFL draft. Thamel also reported Burden will not play in the Tigers’ bowl game.

"As a kid from St. Louis, it has always been my dream to play in NFL. I am blessed to have a family and community that have helped support this dream and fuel me to put in the work in pursuit of this goal," Burden said in a statement on Instagram.

He instantly becomes one of the best receivers available in the draft and has been projected regularly in the top half of the first round as either the first or second wide receiver drafted depending on how NFL teams view Colorado’s Travis Hunter as a receiver moving forward.

"From the first day I stepped onto the University of Missouri campus, I've been surrounded by amazing coaches, teammates, and supporters who have helped me grow, both on and off the field. The Mizzou community has embraced me, pushed me to be my best and, and provided me with an environment to learn, compete and thrive,” Burden said.

Burden joined the Tigers as a consensus five-star recruit and Rivals’ No. 1 receiver in the country out of East St. Louis High School.

As a freshman, Burden played in all 13 games and had 45 catches for 375 yards and five touchdowns receiving, to go with 88 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and one punt-return touchdown on his first career punt return.

His eight offensive touchdowns were the most by a true freshman in the FBS while his nine total touchdowns were second among true freshmen.

“To Coach Drinkwitz and the coaching staff - thank you for your unwavering belief in me, for helping me develop into the player I am today, and for giving me the opportunity to represent this great university,” Burden said. “To my teammates - you are my brothers for life, and I am incredibly proud of everything we’ve accomplished together.”

As a sophomore, Burden led the Tigers with 86 catches for 1,212 yards and nine receiving touchdowns to earn First-Team All-SEC honors and Second-Team All-American honors.

His sophomore receiving yards are third in a single season in Tiger history, while his 83 catches were fourth.

He was the eighth Tiger, and first since J’Mon Moore in 2017, to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a season and had five consecutive games with at least 100 receiving yards.

He was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

“While this decision is a step toward my professional future, it is by no means the end of my relationship with Mizzou. I will always carry a piece of this university with me, and I will continue to represent Mizzou with pride as I pursue my dreams,” Burden said.

His junior season didn’t live up to those same stats, with 61 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns, while he rushed nine times for 115 yards and two scores.

“To the Mizzou fans - thank you for your constant love and support,” Burden said.

Burden leaves the Tigers at No. 6 on Mizzou’s all-time receiving list with 2,263 yards, tied for No. 5 in receiving touchdowns with 21, and No. 4 in catches with 192.

“MIZ. Just Call 3,” Burden signed his statement.