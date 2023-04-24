Earlier in the offseason we previewed what a possible schedule would look like for Missouri in 2024 and 2025 when Oklahoma and Texas join the conference next year. In that article, we briefly touched on the teams that would likely make Mizzou’s three permanent opponents in the 3-6 model schedule. In the 3-6 model, teams would have three conference opponents that play every year while the other six conference games would be made up of the other 12 teams on a rotating basis. This also means just three non-conference games instead of four. We've already given a case as to why Missouri-Arkansas should remain a rivalry. Here, we will expand on the previous article and give a more detailed case as to why Missouri-Oklahoma should renew its rivalry and become a permanent one.

Historical context, fan engagement and geography

Unlike Missouri-Arkansas, this matchup has an abundance of history with 96 games having taken place dating back to President Theodore Roosevelt’s second year in office in 1902. The last game took place in 2011 due to Mizzou making the jump to the Southeastern Conference in 2012. Now, that Oklahoma is primed to make the jump to the SEC with Texas in 2024 one could think the rekindling of this matchup is as much of a lock to be a permanent rivalry as Missouri-Arkansas. Furthermore, Mizzou will be the Sooners' second-most-played opponent behind Texas once they join the conference. In all likelihood, Arkansas and Oklahoma are probably locks for Mizzou as permanent rivals. However, while Oklahoma could be called a permanent rival because that’s the position it would fill on Mizzou’s schedule it’s not really a rivalry. It’s a familiar foe. Rivalries usually have a semblance of equality. Even if one team wins more than the other a couple of other things come into play that could still make it a rivalry. Are the games always close? Is the number of wins for the winning team of the series lopsided? In 96 games, the Sooners hold a 67-24-5 record for a winning percentage of 69%. Of those 67 wins, 28 of them (41%) have been blowouts (winning by 21 or more points). Only five of Missouri’s wins (20%) have been blowouts. Also, something that is notable for rivalries is stretches where the tables turn and the teams take turns dominating for significant stretches of the series. The Tigers have never won three games in a row versus the Sooners while the latter has three win streaks of 11 or more with their first winning streak also being their longest at 14 games (1946-59). In 1929, when the Tiger-Sooner Peace Pipe trophy was introduced Missouri won the first game with the trophy on the line, but still has an overall record of 15-58-4 since that first trophy game. Due to this historical context, the fan bases do have some bad blood between them but it’s different from the bad blood that Missouri-Arkansas have due to the lack of competitive balance. Part of rivalries being great is the ability for both fan bases to be able to travel to the game regardless of who the home team is. A sliver of northeast Oklahoma borders southwest Missouri, but it’s not a casual drive from Norman to Columbia and vice versa. The schools are separated by 466 miles and rounds out to a drive short of seven hours without stops. It’s not undrivable, but it’s not a drive one would probably make on short notice, and it’s likely an overnight trip.

Competitiveness and key performances

We’ve already harped on the lack of competitiveness in this matchup, but that doesn’t mean there haven’t been some big-time games and performances in this series. The worst statistical loss in school history for Mizzou was versus No. 4 Oklahoma in 1986 when the Sooners routed the Tigers 77-0 in what is now known as the “Norman Conquest.” In this game, Oklahoma had 32 first downs and 750 total yards with 681 of them coming on the ground for 10.8 yards per carry. The Sooners not only shut out the Tigers but they allowed just 198 total yards at 3 yards per play and forced two fumbles and an interception. Despite Missouri being on the wrong side of the win-loss column, this is probably more of a testament to how dominant the ‘86 Sooners (11-1) were than how bad the ‘86 Tigers (3-8) were. This game took place in week 10 of that season. Oklahoma’s lone loss on the season was in week three to No. 2 Miami Hurricanes, who would go on to play in the national title game that season. From week four through the rest of the season, the Sooners would outscore opponents 391-50. What highlights most rivalries is the competitive nature of the games and what’s at stake. This particular game was about Oklahoma having one of the best games in school history and Missouri having one of the worst. In recent memory, the pair faced off twice in the Big 12 title game with the games running consecutively in 2007 and 2008. In 2007, Missouri entered the game No. 1 in the BCS standings with Oklahoma coming in at No. 9. Heading into halftime the game was tied at 14 but then in the second half the Sooners would outscore the Tigers 24-3 and win 38-17 dashing Mizzou’s national title hopes in the process. Missouri quarterback Chase Daniel, who would finish fourth in Heisman voting that season, would complete 23 of 39 passes for 219 yards and an interception. All-American wide receiver Jeremy Maclin would be the team’s leading rusher with four carries for 40 yards to go along with eight receptions for 69 yards. Oklahoma quarterback Sam Bradford would complete 18 of 26 passes for 209 yards and two touchdowns while running backs Allen Patrick and Chris Brown would combine for 36 carries for 159 yards and three touchdowns. In 2008, the game was a rout from the first whistle to the last whistle with the Sooners getting a 62-21 win at Arrowhead Stadium. Bradford, the Heisman winner that season, completed 34 of 49 passes for 384 yards and two touchdowns while running backs Brown and Mossiss Madu both rushed for over 100 yards and three touchdowns apiece. Wide receiver Juaquin Iglesias would record nine receptions for 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In what would be Daniel’s final collegiate game, he completed 27 of 43 passes for 255 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Lastly, in 2010, Missouri was able to return the favor of dashing Oklahoma's national title hopes. After routing Iowa State 52-0 in week seven, the Sooners entered the week eight matchup against Mizzou at No. 1 in the first BCS poll of the season. The Tigers, who were No. 11 entering the game, also played host to ESPN's College GameDay for the first (and as of now only) time and set the on-campus attendance record for the show. Mizzou would carry that momentum into the game with the opening kickoff being returned 86 yards by Gahn McGaffie for a touchdown. Quarterback Blaine Gabbert would then lead the charge for the Tigers completing 30 of 42 passes for 309 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Jerell Jackson would lead the way with nine receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown. Jackson's 38-yard receiving touchdown with a little under 13 minutes left would be the go-ahead score and Missouri would eventually win the game 36-27.

Verdict

In short, from a historical context, the teams should be paired up as rivals again. Missouri has lacked rivalries outside of Arkansas since it joined the SEC, so this rekindled rivalry would comfortably sit in second place behind that one. For Oklahoma, obviously, the Red River Rivalry with Texas is guaranteed to be one of its permanent rivals. However, rekindling this rivalry would make sense considering a lot of possible dream rivals (Alabama, Georgia, Florida) may already have three rivalries locked in. Below, is a five-star rating system based on historical context, fan engagement and geography and competitiveness. Historical context: 5 out of 5 Fan engagement and geography: 2.5 out of 5 Competitiveness: 1.5 out of 5 Overall: 3 stars out of 5