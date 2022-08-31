Back in April, Logan Reichert released a top eight of LSU, Oklahoma, Michigan, Oregon, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee. Over the next few months, the massive four-star offensive lineman from Raytown, Mo., worked down his list to a final two: Missouri and Oregon. A commitment date of Sept. 8 is set and Reichert has been highly complimentary of both programs – and for different reasons. With the Ducks, first-year coach Dan Lanning and Reichert’s old high school coach were prep teammates so there was already a built-in connection there. Not only does the four-star like Lanning but he also hit it off with position coach Adrian Klemm, who has NFL experience as well. Missouri also has many positives for Reichert to consider. It’s the in-state program, it’s a place that feels like home to the Raytown standout and he has developed a very strong relationship with coach Eliah Drinkwitz and position coach Marcus Johnson. In today’s Making the Case, experts from around the Rivals network make an argument for a particular school and then National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney issues his verdict as to where he sees Reichert ending up.

*****

MISSOURI

“Missouri has been on Reichert forever. He's a local player who has been to campus multiple times. Especially with Cayden Green and Miles McVay going elsewhere, Reichert is Mizzou's top priority on the offensive line and it seems the Tigers have been in the driver's seat for a while.” – Gabe DeArmond, PowerMizzou.com

OREGON

“The fact that Oregon has continued to remain in the picture throughout the process for Reichert despite all his connections to Missouri as an in-state recruit is positive for the Ducks. His official visit to Eugene came during a weekend when the Ducks hosted several other high-profile prospects from across the country, giving him a glimpse into how far the recruiting reach has become for the program under Dan Lanning. "Oregon has missed out on some key offensive line targets in the cycle, meaning Reichert could be the cornerstone of the position group in the 2023 class, which holds some appeal. The program also has a connection to his school on its roster with sophomore defensive back Dontae Manning being a Raytown alum. "Despite all those positives for the Ducks, the appeal of staying close to home feels like a difficult hurdle for the Oregon staff to overcome.” - Matt Moreno, DuckSportsAuthority.com

*****

THE VERDICT