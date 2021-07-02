Martez Manuel talks about the impact of NIL
Thursday was the first day on which college athletes were allowed to capitalize on the name, image and likeness due to NCAA legislation that was passed this year. A number of Mizzou athletes did various things throughout the day on Thursday.
Junior safety Martez Manuel was one of those, tweeting out his own brand on Thursday afternoon.
On Friday morning, Manuel talked with PowerMizzou.com about what he hopes to do and what the new rules mean for his teammates and college athletes across the country.
Watch our interview with Manuel right here.
