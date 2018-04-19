Last season, Missouri forward Jeremiah Tilmon did not attempt a single three-point field goal. In the Mizzou Arena practice gym Thursday morning, he shot roughly 400. Once he’s finished with classwork Thursday evening, he will return and shoot 600 more. Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin told media members Thursday that Tilmon is working to improve his jump shot by shooting about 1,000 three-pointers each day. At his first press conference since the Tigers’ season-ending loss to Florida State on March 16, Martin said a more versatile Tilmon is just part of the changes he envisions for the 2018-2019 squad. He described a team that will spread the floor with multiple ball-handlers and field four to five players at any given time who can knock down perimeter shots. The comparison Martin gave for his vision? The defending national champion, Villanova. “I think you look at that program, the ability to have multiple playmakers on the floor, decision-makers, guys that can make shots, guys that can get to the rim, I think if you’re able to do those things and defend the way they defend, you have a chance to be a successful program,” Martin said.

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin compared his vision for the Tigers' 2018-2019 squad to Villanova. Jordan Kodner/PowerMizzou.com

Martin said he has emphasized ball-handling, which the Tigers lacked a season ago, and outside shooting in recruits and potential transfers. Asked what type of players he is targeting with his remaining scholarship openings, Martin responded “guards and wings.” “That means those one through four positions, guys that can play on the perimeter and attack off the dribble, handle the ball,” Martin said. All five of Missouri’s current 2018 signees fit that description. Thursday, Martin praised the scoring ability of incoming freshman Torrence Watson and the point-guard play of Xavier Pinson. He also said Illinois transfer Mark Smith, who played point guard, shooting guard and on the wing during his one season in Champaign, will provide the team versatility in the backcourt. Martin stopped short of saying the Tigers would go full-Villanova — that is, play with four guards at virtually all times and shoot 30 three-pointers per game. He said he would like to still employ two big men at the same time, as long as at least one of those players can shoot from outside. Having two forwards on the floor helps with rebounding, a core value of Martin-coached teams, and can create mismatches close to the basket. “You still have to rebound,” Martin said. “Obviously the four guards is great, but I think if you can get, if you have a guy that can score it around the rim and he demands a double-team, (other teams) still have to defend that.” He also said that Tilmon working on his shot does not mean Tilmon will suddenly become a perimeter-oriented player. He is also working to develop a mid-range jumper and to improve his post play. “I don’t know that that will become who he is as a basketball player, because he’s so strong, he’s physical and he’s really improved around the rim just in his few workouts,” Martin said. However, Martin is not oblivious to the stylistic changes sweeping college basketball. Last season, the Tigers set a program record for most three-pointers attempted in a season. Asked if he expects that trend to continue, Martin smiled and said “shoot them all” — as long as players have proven they can make jump shots in practice. Tilmon is no different. “If he can get a lot (of shots) in, he knocks them down, he works on it in practice, he’s allowed to shoot them in the game.”

Missouri forward Jeremiah Tilmon has been shooting 1,000 three-pointers per day in an effort to improve his jump shot. Jordan Kodner