PowerMizzou - Martin not sweating unconventional offseason

As the coronavirus pandemic has continued to impact sports at every level over, most of the attention among the college ranks has been paid to football. It makes sense — the season kicks off two-and-a-half months sooner than basketball, and without a football season, there likely wouldn’t be enough money to fund the other sports. Thursday, the SEC became the latest league to take the unprecedented step of pivoting to a 10-game, conference-only schedule. But in his first public conversation with local media since April, Missouri head basketball coach Cuonzo Martin revealed that the basketball offseason has felt just as much, if not more impact than football. The Tigers still haven’t had a practice with the full team present since mid-March, when the virus abruptly ended the SEC Tournament.

Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin talked about adjusting the offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the depth on his roster and racial inequality in a Zoom call with reporters. (Jordan Kodner)

During a normal offseason, voluntary summer workouts would begin in early June — this year, it would have been June 8. The Missouri football team began workouts then, and Martin said about six basketball players returned to campus for those workouts, which could only be supervised by the strength and conditioning staff. Martin and the rest of the National Association of Basketball coaches ultimately decided on July 20 as the date when teams could resume basketball activities with coaches present, but Missouri has yet to get its full team on campus. On July 2, Martin instructed the players who were on campus to return home, citing concerns about the virus and its potential long-term impact on athletes. “I just said to our guys, everybody go home, be with your families, because I just don't feel good about the COVID,” Martin said. “I think that's the most important thing, be with your families. Now, they could stay here on campus if they wanted to, because all them guys were in apartments, but I encouraged them all to go home because I just felt that it was only right, because, for me, the unknowns of the virus. Five, 10 years down the road, that part we don't know, and what are we really doing, if their health and safety is the most important thing, what are we really doing here?” Four players opted to stay on Missouri’s campus. Martin mentioned junior Torrence Watson and junior college transfer Ed Chang among them. Martin said the group has been participating in three 30-minute practices per week on the court in addition to four strength and conditioning workouts per week (mandatory activity is capped at eight hours per week by NCAA rules during the offseason). Martin said the group has been following the same set of virus safety protocols as the football team. “How you come into the arena, you gotta go down and get your oxygen checked, you have to get your temperature checked on the way out of the arena,” Martin explained. “So you have all those protocols. You work them out with mask on. And, you know, we encouraged these guys at the time to go home as well, they chose to stay here, so we just felt like if they’re here, there’s an opportunity for them to work out here.” Additional players continue to trickle back to campus. Martin hopes to have the full roster, including the three players who recently withdrew their names from the NBA Draft — Xavier Pinson, Jeremiah Tilmon and Mitchell Smith — back on campus by Aug. 13. Each player has to quarantine for 10 to 14 days upon returning to campus. Martin has targeted Aug. 24 as the date when full-team practices will resume. Despite the unconventional offseason, Martin isn’t panicking. For one, the staff has been providing every player with workouts to perform at home since the pandemic started. With 11 of the 14 players on the roster being upperclassmen, Martin feels he can trust his players to stay in shape. He also noted that, when he played for Purdue in the 1990s, players spent the entire summers off campus, and he still managed to return in good condition every season. “I don't think there's an urgency because, fortunately and unfortunately, guys have been working out somewhere,” Martin said. “When I came out of college, and it's not so many years ago, the coaches weren't allowed to work you out on the floor in the summertime. You had to do it on your own. So what I say to our guys, you'll be able to tell who got better in the summertime when they get back.” Away from the court, Martin said the pandemic has come with some silver linings. He has taken a liking to holding Zoom meetings with prospects and their families, saying it’s a more efficient way to build a first impression and decide if a player is worth recruiting rather than spending the time and resources to visit that player in person. He’s also taken time to read — he said he’s read more books than in the past 20 years combined — and to reflect on ways to improve his coaching style. For the first time since he started coaching in 2000, Martin has taken the time to reach out to other coaches — he said he’s spoken with five to seven NBA coaches who used to coach in college — and pick their brains about ways he can improve. “I've been blessed to talk to maybe five to seven guys that were college coaches but now they're in the NBA,” Martin said, “and I'll say, ‘If you came back to college, what would you change? What would you do differently? What’s the difference?’ … So just taking those notes and listening to those teams. For us, opening up offensively more, playing with more spacing, transition, all those things that are just things that I want to do, things that we need to do, and just being given the validation and comfort. But it's like I've had an opportunity to be a part of coaching clinics for three or four months. And it's been beautiful.”

Roster appears to be set

Now that Pinson, Tilmon and Smith are officially back in the fold for the upcoming season, Martin doesn’t expect any more roster changes. Due to center Axel Okongo’s transfer to Eastern Michigan, the team has an open scholarship, but Martin said the staff doesn’t have any plans to fill it. “There's nobody right now, I'd say, that we're looking at,” he said. “I’ve been saying this for several years and haven’t lived up to it, but you know, you're not gonna play 13 guys.” Just because he doesn’t plan to give 13 players regular minutes, however, doesn’t mean Martin wants to have a shallow bench. He said he hopes to play at least 10 players each game, and he doesn’t anticipate anyone averaging more than 30 minutes a night. “I think what Kentucky has shown over the past maybe six, seven, eight years, with a lot of guys that are one and done guys, you don't have to play 30 minutes to be successful,” Martin said. “You don't have to play 30 minutes to get drafted. I think that's a great blueprint for guys to understand, like as long as you're effective with your production per minute — and those are the things that we've talked about guys about, being productive per minute — I think with our personnel, I'm not sure we'll have guys play 30 minutes a night.”

Keeping racial equality at the forefront