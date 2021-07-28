Max Whisner all-in with Missouri
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Westfield, Ind. - The roster of KC Run GMC is full of future college basketball players and it also features a player who's future lies on the college gridiron in Missouri tight end commit Max Whis...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news