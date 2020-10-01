Max Whisner details his commitment to Mizzou
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Back on September 21st, Missouri got a jump start to their 2022 class with the commitment of Lee's Summit (Mo.) tight end Max Whisner.The three-star prospect chose the Tigers over a final three tha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news