Published Nov 9, 2024
Men's basketball rotations

Kyle McAreavy  •  Mizzou Today
Senior Editor

@kyle_mcareavy

I've been very interested in how Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates will handle his rotations this year.

They've been an issue in the past and there's a lot of very talented players on the roster this year, so I wanted to keep an eye on how he's handled it.


I'm planning on updating this count game-by-game, though I haven't yet gone back to check out the Memphis game rotations. I will when I have a free day this week and will update then.

The Tigers used 28 total combinations Friday night and only played the same combo once, the starting 5, and that combo only played 4:20 together. There was a whole lot of mixing and matching, which is to be expected early in the season. A big part of why I want to do this is because I want to watch how it boils down as we get into the tougher part of the schedule.

In this graph will be the minutes the combo played together and their plus-minuses together for points, rebounds and turnovers.

Missouri basketball rotations against Howard
PlayersMin.PointsReboundsTurnovers

1. Tamar Bates, Annor Boateng, Tony Perkins, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray (2 times)

4:20

+7

+3

Even

2. Ant Robinson, Caleb Grill, Trent Pierce, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell

3:23

+4

+2

Even

3. Annor Boateng, Tony Perkins, Caleb Grill, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell

1:41

Even

+1

+1

4. Annor Boateng, Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Caleb Grill, Aidan Shaw

3:35

-4

-3

+1

5. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Trent Pierce, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray

1:29

Even

Even

+1

6. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Trent Pierce, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell

0:39

+2

+1

Even

7. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Caleb Grill, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell

1:25

+1

+1

+1

8. Ant Robinson, Tony Perkins, Caleb Grill, Marcus Allen, Mark Mitchell

0:20

-1

Even

Even

9. Marques Warrick, Tony Perkins, Caleb Grill, Marcus Allen, Mark Mitchell

0:44

+4

Even

Even

10. Ant Robinson, Marques Warrick, Caleb Grill, Marcus Allen, Mark Mitchell

0:43

-3

-1

Even

11. Ant Robinson, Marques Warrick, Caleb Grill, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell

1:24

+2

+1

Even

12. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Marques Warrick, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell

0:29

Even

Even

Even

13. Tamar Bates, Tony Perkins, Marques Warrick, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell

1:34

+1

Even

Even

14. Tamar Bates, Tony Perkins, Caleb Grill, Mark Mitchell, Josh Gray

1:22

-3

-1

Even

15. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Tony Perkins, Aidan Shaw, Josh Gray

2:20

Even

+2

-1

16. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Marques Warrick, Marcus Allen, Aidan Shaw

2:05

+4

Even

+1

17. Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Marques Warrick, Marcus Allen, Aidan Shaw

1:30

-1

-2

+1

18. Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Marques Warrick, Marcus Allen, Mark Mitchell

0:48

+1

+2

Even

19. Tony Perkins, Tamar Bates, Marques Warrick, Jacob Crews, Mark Mitchell

1:52

-4

-2

-1

20. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Marques Warrick, Jacob Crews, Mark Mitchell

1:53

-3

-1

Even

21. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Tony Perkins, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell

1:37

Even

+1

-2

22. Ant Robinson, Marcus Allen, Tony Perkins, Aidan Shaw, Josh Gray

0:42

Even

-1

+1

23. Ant Robinson, Marcus Allen, Marques Warrick, Aidan Shaw, Josh Gray

1:25

-3

Even

Even

24. Ant Robinson, Marcus Allen, Tamar Bates, Aidan Shaw, Josh Gray

0:58

+6

+2

+1

25. Ant Robinson, Marcus Allen, Tamar Bates, Aidan Shaw, Mark Mitchell

1:59

+4

+1

+1

26. Ant Robinson, Tamar Bates, Marques Warrick, Tony Perkins, Mark Mitchell

0:01

-1

-1

Even

27. Ant Robinson, Marcus Allen, Tamar Bates, Tony. Perkins, Aidan Shaw

0:28

-1

-1

Even

28. Ant Robinson, Marcus Allen, Tamar Bates, Tony Perkins, JV Brown

0:07

Even

Even

Even

OK, I know that's a lot to look at and it probably will be for a while.

The most successful groups for the home opener seem to have been the starting 5 and a combo of Ant Robinson, Marcus Allen, Tamar Bates, Aidan Shaw, Josh Gray and Mark Mitchell at the end. So also pretty close to the starting 5. Makes sense, there's a reason Bates, Gray and Mitchell are three of your starters and Robinson looks more and more like a key guy this season.


I'm going to do this for at least a handful of games, but it does take a while, so if it's something you guys are interested in moving forward, please let me know at the Tiger Walk.