Men's basketball rotations

I've been very interested in how Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates will handle his rotations this year.

They've been an issue in the past and there's a lot of very talented players on the roster this year, so I wanted to keep an eye on how he's handled it.





I'm planning on updating this count game-by-game, though I haven't yet gone back to check out the Memphis game rotations. I will when I have a free day this week and will update then.

The Tigers used 28 total combinations Friday night and only played the same combo once, the starting 5, and that combo only played 4:20 together. There was a whole lot of mixing and matching, which is to be expected early in the season. A big part of why I want to do this is because I want to watch how it boils down as we get into the tougher part of the schedule.

In this graph will be the minutes the combo played together and their plus-minuses together for points, rebounds and turnovers.