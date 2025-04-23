Miami Basketball: Former local four-star Marcus Allen transferring to Miami

Former local four forward Marcus Allen announced his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes Wednesday. The former Missouri forward entered the transfer portal on April 4th and will return to South Florida to play for the hometown Hurricanes.
Allen led Miami Norland High School to a state championship in 2024.
The Hurricanes have also recently received a commitments/signings from five-star Shelton Henderson, four-star guard Dante Allen and acquired Slovakian transfer Timotej Malovec, New Mexico transfer Tru Washington, TCU transfer Ernest Udeh Jr., Michigan transfer Tre Donaldson, and Indiana transfer Malik Reneau via the transfer portal.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @AnthonyYero1, @MichaelYero, @Najitobias, and @AlexDonno
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook