The three-star prospect was on campus over the weekend for an unofficial visit and went in-depth about what set the Tigers apart with PowerMizzou.com .

While listed as a safety, the Tigers like the Michigan product as an outside linebacker and he is being recruited by Brian Odom.

Missouri picked up their second commitment in the 2019 class on Tuesday night when Flushing (Mich.) athlete Aidan Harrison announced his decision on Twitter.

- On his overall visit and what stood out:



"Their coaching staff was really friendly. They made us feel right at home with everything they were doing. They made us feel really wanted."

"I got to see practice and watch them scrimmage. I got to see the dorms where the freshman see. I got to see the rec center. I also got to see the business hall."

- On watching Missouri's scrimmage:

"It was a very high energy practice that was very up to speed. Coaches were on their players when they did something wrong, but were cheering them on when they made the right plays. They were coaching to their fullest abilities and that was nice to see."

- On his relationship with outside linebackers coach Brian Odom:

"He seems like a good, really down to earth person that wants the best for his athletes and that he would do anything to make that possible."

"He showed me their style of defense and showed me the position I would be playing. He sees me as one of those guys that's able to be physical when needed to at the line of scrimmage and make plays there, but also fast enough to where I can guard guys out of the backfield or out of slot position and being able to make plays in space."

- On his conversation with head coach Barry Odom:

"His main message is that he's not going to push someone to go to Missouri is that's not what they want. He's going to take the guys that will do anything to be a Missouri Tiger and he's willing to go up against anybody with them."

- On how he feels about Missouri after seeing the program in person:

"They are a great program. Definitely up and coming. I'd say they are up there for me and it's something I want to be a part of. I'll definitely be taking one of my official visits there."