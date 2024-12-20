Michigan transfer IOL Dominick Giudice commits to Mizzou

Missouri received its first offensive line commitment in the 2025 transfer class on Friday. Michigan transfer interior lineman Dominick Giudice announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers, before the program officially announced his signing. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound started the first five games of the season at center for the Wolverines in 2024. The Tigers suffered the loss of Connor Tollison late into this past season to a knee injury. With Giudice's experience on the interior, he's poised for snaps at guard, pending Tollison's recovery process in the coming months. After handing off the starting reigns at center for Michigan, Giudice appeared in two games the remainder of the season on the offensive line, taking 59 snaps at right guard and 15 at center.

Missouri lost one of its guards to exhausted eligibility in Cam'Rom Johnson this season, so the Tigers addressed its interior front with an experienced starter. Giudice, who spent four seasons at Michigan, originally enrolled as a defensive lineman before moving to the offensive side of the ball his sophomore season in 2022. The senior excelled in pass blocking for the Wolverines in his five starts. According to PFF, he posted a grade of 82 or better in four of those five contests, but he struggled in run blocking, with an average grade of 53.9