Midwest Analyst recaps trips to see Mizzou targets Babalola, Cantwell

National recruiting analyst Greg Smith joins Kenny Van Doren of MizzouToday to discuss the latest recruiting updates on Missouri targets Andrew Babalola and Jackson Cantwell, following trips to see the offensive tackles in the past two weeks.
Missouri moved to 5-1 on the season, following its final non-conference game of 2024.
Some final predictions and keys for Missouri's game at UMass. Plus a prediction about today's MizzouToday coverage.
Missouri is the most recent offer for Class of 2026 linebacker Kosi Okpala.
Rivals took in the return of the blue-chip Tiger commitment and he did not disappoint.
Missouri offered three-star running back Amari Clemons on Oct. 6.
