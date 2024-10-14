Advertisement
Published Oct 14, 2024
Midwest Analyst recaps trips to see Mizzou targets Babalola, Cantwell
Kenny Van Doren  •  Mizzou Today
National recruiting analyst Greg Smith joins Kenny Van Doren of MizzouToday to discuss the latest recruiting updates on Missouri targets Andrew Babalola and Jackson Cantwell, following trips to see the offensive tackles in the past two weeks.

