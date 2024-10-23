Midwest Recruiting: Davis visits Mizzou, Cantwell set for Alabama visit

Advertisement

in other news

Defensive last looks: Auburn

Defensive last looks: Auburn

We’ve looked into some deeper stats about how the Missouri offense did against Auburn, so let’s talk defense.

Premium content
 • Kyle McAreavy
Offensive last looks: Auburn

Offensive last looks: Auburn

We’re a couple of days past the game, so let’s take one final look at the offense from Saturday.

Premium content
 • Kyle McAreavy
Chance McPike takes conversation with Brady Cook to heart on Mizzou visit

Chance McPike takes conversation with Brady Cook to heart on Mizzou visit

Class of 2027 wide receiver Chance McPike took an unofficial visit to Missouri on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Kenny Van Doren
Eli Drinkwitz inspires Class of 2026 OT Evan Goodwin with postgame speech

Eli Drinkwitz inspires Class of 2026 OT Evan Goodwin with postgame speech

Three-star offensive lineman Evan Goodwin took his first unofficial visit to Missouri on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Kenny Van Doren
Basketball Recruiting Director discusses Mizzou targets for 2025, 2026

Basketball Recruiting Director discusses Mizzou targets for 2025, 2026

Rob Cassidy broke down the film and recruitment of Davion Hannah, Nicholas Randall, Tristan Reed and Ethan Taylor.

Video content
 • Kenny Van Doren

in other news

Defensive last looks: Auburn

Defensive last looks: Auburn

We’ve looked into some deeper stats about how the Missouri offense did against Auburn, so let’s talk defense.

Premium content
 • Kyle McAreavy
Offensive last looks: Auburn

Offensive last looks: Auburn

We’re a couple of days past the game, so let’s take one final look at the offense from Saturday.

Premium content
 • Kyle McAreavy
Chance McPike takes conversation with Brady Cook to heart on Mizzou visit

Chance McPike takes conversation with Brady Cook to heart on Mizzou visit

Class of 2027 wide receiver Chance McPike took an unofficial visit to Missouri on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Kenny Van Doren
Published Oct 23, 2024
Midwest Recruiting: Davis visits Mizzou, Cantwell set for Alabama visit
circle avatar
Kenny Van Doren  •  Mizzou Today
Recruiting Editor
Twitter
@thevandalorian
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

National recruiting analyst Greg Smith joins Kenny Van Doren of MizzouToday to recap his visit to see Class of 2026 four-star Titan Davis, who took an unofficial visit to Missouri on Oct. 19, as well as previewing an unofficial visit to Alabama for five-star Jackson Cantwell.

Missouri
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS