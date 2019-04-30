Miss. RB target wanting to visit this summer
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri has been targeting the state of Mississippi a lot so far in this recruiting cycle. One of the most recent offers extended in the Magnolia State was to St. Joseph (Miss.) running back Dillo...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news