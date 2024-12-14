Mississippi State transfer WR Kevin Coleman Jr. commits to Mizzou

The Missouri Tigers won't have much fall off in the receiver room.
Mississippi State receiver Kevin Coleman announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers on Saturday.
Coleman, who started his career at Jackson State before transferring to Louisville for his sophomore season and the Bulldogs for his junior year, will join the Tigers as his fourth spot in four years.
He caught 74 passes for 932 yards and six touchdowns as the Bulldogs' main receiver this season.
He joins a program looking to replace a lot of production heading out the door. With Luther Burden headed to the NFL Draft, both Theo Wease and Mookie Cooper out of eligibility and Mekhi Miller headed out through the transfer portal, the Tiger receiver room will look very different next season.
The group has a lot of young and untested talent, led by sophomores Josh Manning, Marquis Johnson and Daniel Blood as well as freshmen James Madison and Courtney Cruthcfield.
Coleman, a St. Louis native, was the No. 1 player coming out of Missouri in the class of 2022 and the No. 9 receiver in the country in the same class as Burden who was atop the group at No. 1.
He earned SWAC Freshman of the Year in 2022, catching 32 passes for 475 yards and three touchdowns, then had 26 catches for 362 yards and two scores for Louisville as a sophomore.
