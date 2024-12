Mississippi State transfer WR Kevin Coleman Jr. commits to Mizzou

Embed content not available Manage privacy settings

The Missouri Tigers won't have much fall off in the receiver room. Mississippi State receiver Kevin Coleman announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers on Saturday. Coleman, who started his career at Jackson State before transferring to Louisville for his sophomore season and the Bulldogs for his junior year, will join the Tigers as his fourth spot in four years. He caught 74 passes for 932 yards and six touchdowns as the Bulldogs' main receiver this season.

Advertisement