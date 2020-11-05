Missouri a contender for JUCO DL Realus George
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Last week, Missouri entered the recruiting race for Independence C.C. (Ks.) defensive lineman Realus George. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound prospect is a JUCO bounce back from Miami (Fla.) where he played...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news