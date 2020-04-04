Missouri active with Chicago area LB target
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
One of the prospects Missouri has targeted in the Chicagoland area in the 2021 recruiting cycle is Bolingbrook (Ill.) outside linebacker Tyler McLaurin, who has a lot of interest in the Tigers' pro...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news