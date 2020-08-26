PowerMizzou - Missouri adds another with the versatile Sean Durugordon

Missouri adds another with the versatile Sean Durugordon
One of the true breakout performers of the spring and summer, a college decision has been made by three-star wing Sean Durugordon. The versatile small forward has given his verbal commitment to Cuonzo Martin and his staff at Missouri.
“I just felt the most connected with them and Coach Martin,” Durugordon told Rivals.com. “The family culture they have, the team-first mentality and how they really value character.”
Durugordon is a solid win for the Tigers along the recruiting trail. He picked the SEC program over Arizona State, Auburn, Georgia, and Seton Hall. Sitting on the ledge of inclusion into the Rivals150, Durugordon is rated as the 41st best small forward in America.
“It was just honestly the perfect fit for me and I couldn’t have passed it up,” he went on to say. “I have no doubt that they can take my game to the next level.”
A native of Harlem, New York, Durugordon is the embodiment of what anyone typically looks for nowadays in the wing position. A 6-foot-6 small forward that boasts a 7-foot wingspan, can knock down perimeter jumpers with consistency, is a well-above average athlete and can defend up to three positions in the half-court setting, Durugordon should find a comfortable landing spot in Columbia.
He becomes the third member of Missouri’s 2021 class. Earlier this week, Kaleb Brown, the younger brother of rising sophomore Kobe Brown, committed to the Tigers, and back in April, lead guard Anton Brookshire kicked off the class by picking Mizzou. Five potential contributors could graduate after the season which means more will be needed before Martin and his staff can move entirely onto the 2022 class.