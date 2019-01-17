Just two days after former outside linebackers coach Brian Odom was officially announced as the new inside linebackers coach at Oklahoma, Missouri has filled Odom's spot on the defensive staff. The school announced Thursday that it has hired David Gibbs, who most recently served as the defensive coordinator at Texas Tech, as a defensive assistant. Gibbs' exact position and contract details have not been released, but it is believed he will take on a role in the secondary. Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters also coached both cornerbacks and safeties last season.

"I'm excited to have David join our staff," head coach Barry Odom said in a release. "He's got an extensive track record of success in his career, and I'm confident he'll be a great addition to our athletic department, football program and defensive room. His history of coaching and coordinating at a high level speaks for itself, and I know our staff will take advantage of his experience in all areas."

"I'm very grateful and excited to be part of coach Odom's program," Gibbs said. "This is an outstanding opportunity for me and my family. I've known about Mizzou and Columbia for a long time, and I've got a ton of respect for coach Odom and the type of program he runs. I'm looking forward to getting going there and helping Mizzou continue to build upward."

Gibbs brings a wealth of experience to the Tigers' staff. He spent the past four seasons as the defensive coordinator at Texas Tech, where he was let go this offseason after head coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired. Prior to that, Gibbs spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Houston under head coach Tom Herman. He has also served as the defensive coordinator for Auburn (in 2005) and Minnesota (1997-2000) during his career as a college coach. In the professional ranks, Gibbs spent four seasons as a defensive backs coach for the Denver Broncos, three seasons in that same role with the Kansas City Cheifs, and two years coaching the secondary of the Houston Texans.

In recent seasons, Gibbs' defenses have become known for forcing turnovers, an area in which Missouri has struggled at times. In 2013, his first season at the helm of Houston's defense, the Cougars forced 43 turnovers, which led the nation. The following season, Houston ranked No. 5 in takeaways with 30 and finished the season No. 11 nationally in scoring defense and No. 19 in total defense. Gibbs' 2017 defense at Texas Tech forced 26 takeaways, which tied for sixth nationally.

Odom recognized Gibbs' proclivity for taking the ball away from opposing offenses long before he became available to hire. At one point in August, prior to this season, Odom told reporters that he had reached out to Gibbs for advice on how to create more turnovers.

"David Gibbs, guy that’s the defensive coordinator at Texas Tech, when he was at Houston, one year they forced 36 turnovers, and I called, 'You guys share ideas?'" Odom said on August 10. "He said, 'Nah, we make an emphasis of it.' But I know there’s more to it than that. And then the next year he had something like 34. And then he goes to Texas Tech, and they’ve been in the top five of the country in forcing turnovers. So there’s ways and ideas that you get and you try to implement in your program, and we’ve taken so many of his thoughts on the approach and hopefully that helps us out.”

While Brian Odom oversaw Missouri's outside linebackers, it's likely Missouri will have Vernon Hargreaves, who coached the inside linebackers last season, coach the entire linebacker corps and position Gibbs elsewhere on the defense.

The Tigers still have one open assistant coaching spot on the offensive side of the ball, created when former tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley left for Texas A&M, but it's believed that Garrick McGee, a former offensive coordinator at Illinois and Louisville who served as an offensive analyst for Missouri last season, will be promoted to fill that spot.