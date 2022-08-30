In the transfer portal era, recruiting truly never stops. Missouri's latest addition from the portal is cornerback Marcus Clarke , who left Miami earlier this month and committed to Mizzou on Tuesday. He chose the Tigers over Kansas and Florida State.

Clarke signed with the Hurricanes as a three-star prospect out of Winter Park, Fl. in the 2020 class. Current Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker held the same position with the Hurricanes when Clarke signed out of high school. He claimed 24 offers at the time, including Pitt, Louisville, NC State and Tennessee, but took just the one official to Miami.

Clarke played in five games in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, making five tackles and an interception as a true freshman. Last year, he had 25 tackles and an interception in ten games for the Canes.

After last season, Miami fired Manny Diaz to hire Mario Cristobal. Clarke found himself in a training camp battle for playing time and entered the portal on Friday. Clarke would have three years left to play. He would have to sit out this season if he is not granted a waiver by the NCAA, but has not yet used a redshirt year which he could do this year. Clarke told PowerMizzou.com he is "working on" a waiver.

PowerMizzou.com will work to get more information on Clark as soon as possible.