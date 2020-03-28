Missouri among top schools for 4-star DE
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
On Monday, Hutto (Tex.) four-star defensive end Landyn Watson trimmed his focus in schools by more than half, announcing a Top 13 on Twitter with Missouri being among that top group.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news