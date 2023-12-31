Missouri and head coach Eli Drinkwitz have agreed on a contract extension. The announcement of the extension comes two days after the reigning Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year led his ninth-ranked team to a 14-3 win over No. 7 Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

However, this was an extension that was agreed upon much earlier than the announcement.

"Well before the Cotton Bowl, the opening of the transfer portal and the early signing period, the Board of Curators decided to reward Coach Drinkwitz with a raise and an extension,” 2024 UM Board of Curators Chair Robin Wenneker said. “The Board of Curators, alongside President Choi and Athletics Director Reed-Francois, are proud to support the future of Mizzou Athletics with this new contract. This contract puts Coach Drink where he belongs, in the upper echelon of SEC head coach salaries.

"To continue in championship style, keeping Coach Drink and his staff together was the number one priority for the Board of Curators and its administration. Under the leadership of Coach Drinkwitz and his staff, Mizzou Football continues to raise its standard of excellence on the field, in the classroom, throughout the community and on the recruiting trail."

After three straight .500 seasons to begin his Missouri tenure, Drinkwitz led the Tigers to their first 11-win season since 2014.

He also signed the 23rd recruiting class in the country earlier this month, headlined by Lee's Summit North EDGE Williams Nwaneri, the No. 3 overall prospect in the class.

The top-25 class marked was his third of that caliber in four years.

"My family and I want to thank the Board of Curators, President Mun Choi and Desireé Reed-Francois for their faith in me as the head coach," Drinkwitz said. "You can't do this alone, and our players, coaches and staff have worked tirelessly and believed in the process of building a championship program.

"The passion of our fan base, alumni and donors is awesome, and we are proud to represent them. We are extremely grateful for the resources they provide and the continued investment from our administration in Mizzou Football. All of it has allowed us to get to where we are. Why stop now!”