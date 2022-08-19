Missouri announces non-conference basketball schedule
Missouri's full basketball schedule is now set. The school announced the non-conference slate in a series of social media posts on Friday.
Here is the Tigers' complete schedule in the first season under Dennis Gates:
NON-CONFERENCE:
Nov. 7 vs Southern Indiana
Nov. 11 vs Penn
Nov. 13 vs Lindenwood
Nov. 15 vs SIU-Edwardsville
Nov. 20 vs Mississippi Valley State
Nov 23. vs Coastal Carolina
Nov. 26 vs Houston Baptist
Nov. 29 at Wichita State
Dec. 4 vs SEMO
Dec. 10 vs Kansas
Dec. 17 vs UCF in Miami
Dec. 22 vs Illinois in St. Louis
Jan. 28 vs Iowa State
CONFERENCE: The Southeastern Conference has announced the opponents for the league schedule, but not the dates for each game. Here are Mizzou's opponents.
HOME: Arkansas, Alabama, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carollina, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt.
ROAD: Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M