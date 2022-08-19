 PowerMizzou - Missouri announces non-conference basketball schedule
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-19 16:39:53 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Missouri announces non-conference basketball schedule

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Missouri's full basketball schedule is now set. The school announced the non-conference slate in a series of social media posts on Friday.

Here is the Tigers' complete schedule in the first season under Dennis Gates:

NON-CONFERENCE:

Nov. 7 vs Southern Indiana

Nov. 11 vs Penn

Nov. 13 vs Lindenwood

Nov. 15 vs SIU-Edwardsville

Nov. 20 vs Mississippi Valley State

Nov 23. vs Coastal Carolina

Nov. 26 vs Houston Baptist

Nov. 29 at Wichita State

Dec. 4 vs SEMO

Dec. 10 vs Kansas

Dec. 17 vs UCF in Miami

Dec. 22 vs Illinois in St. Louis

Jan. 28 vs Iowa State

CONFERENCE: The Southeastern Conference has announced the opponents for the league schedule, but not the dates for each game. Here are Mizzou's opponents.

HOME: Arkansas, Alabama, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carollina, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt.

ROAD: Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M

