Advertisement

in other news

The Friday File - October 25

The Friday File - October 25

The latest news, scoop and speculation from the MizzouToday staff heading into the weekend.

Premium contentExternal content
 • MizzouToday Staff
The deep dive: Week 9 in the trenches

The deep dive: Week 9 in the trenches

Last deep dive of the week and as always, we’re finishing in the trenches.

Premium content
 • Kyle McAreavy
The deep dive: Week 9 receivers and DBs

The deep dive: Week 9 receivers and DBs

Let’s get into the final day of deep dives this week with a look at the receiver groups and defensive backfields.

Premium content
 • Kyle McAreavy
Said and unsaid: Robin Pingeton's media day

Said and unsaid: Robin Pingeton's media day

The media got its first chance to speak with Missouri women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton on Thursday.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Mizzou Target Profile: Class of 2028 QB Caiden Belton

Mizzou Target Profile: Class of 2028 QB Caiden Belton

Missouri offered Class of 2028 quarterback Caiden Belton on Monday.

 • Kenny Van Doren

in other news

The Friday File - October 25

The Friday File - October 25

The latest news, scoop and speculation from the MizzouToday staff heading into the weekend.

Premium contentExternal content
 • MizzouToday Staff
The deep dive: Week 9 in the trenches

The deep dive: Week 9 in the trenches

Last deep dive of the week and as always, we’re finishing in the trenches.

Premium content
 • Kyle McAreavy
The deep dive: Week 9 receivers and DBs

The deep dive: Week 9 receivers and DBs

Let’s get into the final day of deep dives this week with a look at the receiver groups and defensive backfields.

Premium content
 • Kyle McAreavy
Published Oct 26, 2024
Missouri beats Lincoln 90-45
circle avatar
Kyle McAreavy  •  Mizzou Today
Senior Editor
Twitter
@kyle_mcareavy

The Missouri Tigers cruised through their scrimmage with the Lincoln Blue Tigers from Jefferson City.

It was the largest exhibition win the Tigers have had since 2011.

Missouri jumped out to a quick 22-8 lead, hitting its first four attempts from 3, then extended the lead to 33-8 before taking a 53-19 lead into halftime.

At the break, Missouri was shooting 72.7 percent from the field, 60 percent from 3 and had made 15-of-19 free throws.

The Tigers came out of halftime strong, extending the lead to 70-28 and 82-32 before easing up at the end.

Caleb Grill had 20 points, including five made 3s, and a team-high six rebounds in his return to the court after missing most of last season with a wrist injury.

Mark Mitchell scored 15 first-half points on the way to a 22-point day in his Tiger debut. The pair of Grill and Mitchell shot 14-of-17 overall and you 7-of-8 from 3.

Anthony Robinson had six steals, six assists and four points. Four of his steals came in the first half.

Missouri scored 24 points off turnovers and 19 on fast breaks.

All five members of the highly-ranked freshman class played, as did transfers Marques Warrick, Josh Gray, Jacob Crews and Mitchell.

Missouri will officially open the season on Nov. 4 when it plays Memphis at 7 p.m.

Head on over to the Tiger Walk to discuss this game and so much more.

Missouri
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement