Missouri beats Lincoln 90-45

The Missouri Tigers cruised through their scrimmage with the Lincoln Blue Tigers from Jefferson City.

It was the largest exhibition win the Tigers have had since 2011.

Missouri jumped out to a quick 22-8 lead, hitting its first four attempts from 3, then extended the lead to 33-8 before taking a 53-19 lead into halftime.

At the break, Missouri was shooting 72.7 percent from the field, 60 percent from 3 and had made 15-of-19 free throws.

The Tigers came out of halftime strong, extending the lead to 70-28 and 82-32 before easing up at the end.

Caleb Grill had 20 points, including five made 3s, and a team-high six rebounds in his return to the court after missing most of last season with a wrist injury.

Mark Mitchell scored 15 first-half points on the way to a 22-point day in his Tiger debut. The pair of Grill and Mitchell shot 14-of-17 overall and you 7-of-8 from 3.

Anthony Robinson had six steals, six assists and four points. Four of his steals came in the first half.

Missouri scored 24 points off turnovers and 19 on fast breaks.

All five members of the highly-ranked freshman class played, as did transfers Marques Warrick, Josh Gray, Jacob Crews and Mitchell.

Missouri will officially open the season on Nov. 4 when it plays Memphis at 7 p.m.