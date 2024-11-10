Missouri comes back late to beat Oklahoma, 30-23

(Photo by Jay Biggerstaff - USA TODAY Sports)

The game swung on a dime. Missouri finally had momentum. Then Oklahoma drove down the field easily, scored on a trick play and took the lead on a scoop and score fumble. Then it swung again. Drew Pyne led an eight-play, 75-yard drive in under a minute to tie the game with 1:03 left to play, then Triston Newson strip sacked Sooner quarterback Jackson Arnold and Zion Young returned it for a touchdown to put the Tigers in front for good in a 30-23 SEC win Saturday at Faurot Field. “I’ve never seen anything like that before,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “... I just can’t say how proud I am of Drew Pyne.”

The Sooners led early, kicking three first-half field goals to take a 9-3 lead into halftime, but Drinkwitz said the Tigers had the Sooners right where they wanted them. “The first nine points of the game, fake punt, fourth down and then a penalty on special teams,” Drinkwitz said. “... Nine to three at halftime, and I can’t wait for that mini movie to come out, I mean, we all knew we were exactly where we wanted to be. We hadn’t turned the ball over, we had established the run game. We knew it was going to turn our way.” The Tigers came out of halftime and received the kick, but the first offensive series was uninspiring, as Missouri went three-and-out and punted. But the Tiger defense continued doing what it had all night. Dominating. Missouri forced Oklahoma into fourth-and-1 at the Tiger 40 and the Sooners attempted a run up the middle, but Newson and Kristian Williams were there to stop it. “They tried to get us right there, they tried to tempo and make it go fast on us,” Newson said. “That’s the stuff that we practice all week. … I know that the B gap was a little loose, so I tried to get skinny and just tried to get some penetration in there and stop them.” The Tigers took over at their own 41 and put together their best drive to that point. Pyne found Brett Norfleet for 11 yards, then Marcus Carroll and Jamal Roberts rushed for 11 combined yards on the next three plays to get to first-and-10 from the Oklahoma 37. An incomplete pass and a Carroll run set up third-and-6, then Pyne found Luther Burden for 13 yards over the middle to reach the red zone. Carroll ran for 3 more yards, then Pyne tossed to Burden again, who ended with five catches for 55 yards, to get to first-and-goal from the 10. After a run for no gain and another for a loss of 3, Pyne connected with Theo Wease, playing against his former team, on a screen to the right. Wease made a couple of defenders miss for a 13-yard touchdown to put the Tigers in front 10-9 with 5:43 left in the third. “(Pyne) is a warrior, he had a great two weeks of practice,” Wease said. “None of us are surprised. He’s a gamer, you saw that today.”

Missouri’s defense continued to stuff the Oklahoma offense, forcing the third of the Sooner’s four lost fumbles with 13:43 left in the fourth to give the Tigers the ball on Oklahoma’s 30. On third-and-7 from the 27 , Pyne kept the ball and scrambled for 8 yards to get a first. Then on third-and-9 from the 18, he did it again for a 10-yard gain, lowering his shoulder into a defender to get to the Oklahoma 8. “I’m moving around just doing whatever I can to move the ball,” Pyne said. “... I believe in myself moving the pocket. I may not score a 50-yard touchdown, but I’ll get you a first down.” On third-and-5 from the 5, Pyne found Norfleet crossing to his left across the back of the end zone to extend the Tiger lead to 16-9. The extra point was missed after being backed up by a false start, keeping the seven-point margin with 8:47 left to play. “We have to quit reacting to every single play, let the guys play,” Drinkwitz said of Pyne rebounding from his performance against Alabama. “There’s a lot of quarterbacks in the NFL who throw three interceptions. They don’t go to the bench. You don’t shoot them and get another one. You let them play through it.”

But then came the first flip. Oklahoma was able to run the ball effectively for the first time, piling up runs of 10, 9, 6, 8 and 10 yards again to power a 75-yard, 12-play drive that ended with running back Taylor Tatum taking a sweep handoff to his right before throwing it back to the left to Arnold, who scampered 18 yards for a touchdown. The Sooners hit the extra point and the game was tied at 16 with 3:18 left to play. Then on the third play of the Tigers’ ensuing drive, Roberts lost control of the ball and Billy Bowman picked it up at the Tiger 43, returning it untouched for a touchdown to put Oklahoma in front 23-16 with 2:00 left in the game. “I thought he was a really tough runner,” Drinkwitz said of Roberts. “Unfortunate on that last play, but he didn’t flinch. He went back in there and protected and did what we needed to do.” But Pyne just got back to work. He started the next drive with a 28-yard completion on a slant to Wease, then the drive was saved by a defensive holding on third-and-10 from the Oklahoma 47. On third-and-16 from the Oklahoma 43, Pyne heaved a deep pass to Burden on the home sideline, completing it for 33 yards to set up first-and-goal. Two plays later from the left hash, Pyne fired a perfect fade to Wease on the right edge of the end zone, where Wease just kept his foot in bounds to tie the game at 23 with 1:03 left. “The one to Luther, you throw that thing up, he’s going to come down with it. You know, Luther is incredible, I saw he had some space, we practiced that route a good amount and he made an incredible catch,” Pyne said. “And then Theo, Theo is so driven. I know that anytime the ball is going to him, he’s going to do absolutely everything he can to catch it and take it as far as he can.”

Arnold dropped the Sooner’s sixth fumble and lost it for the fourth time three plays later, with Young picking it up for an 17-yard fumble recovery touchdown with 19 seconds left to seal the win. “I didn’t know I made him fumble,” Newson said. “And when I saw that he fumbled, I was actually gonna go to block, but the coaches tell us not to block behind the ball.” Missouri was 11-of-19 on third downs, while the Tigers held Oklahoma to 5-of-15. The Tigers ran for 135 yards and passed for 143 with Pyne completing 14-of-27 passes for 143 and three touchdowns, rebounding from his performance of 6-for-12 for 42 yards and three interceptions against Alabama last time out. “To come back and help win this game is something that I’ll be proud of for the rest of my life,” Pyne said. “Beating Oklahoma, doing it for this team, doing it for Brady (Cook) … We haven’t played Oklahoma in a long time. So I’d say this is definitely one of the proudest, proudest moments.” Missouri (7-2, 3-2 SEC) will hit the road for the Mayor’s Cup when it plays at South Carolina at 3:15 p.m. next Saturday.