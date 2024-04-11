Missouri DL Darius Robinson is one of 13 players invited to 2024 NFL Draft
Some of college football's biggest names will be in Detroit for this month's NFL Draft as they await for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to (hopefully for them) call their names on Day 1 of the NFL Draft.
One of those names who will be waiting in the green room is Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson, who gets the honor after recording 43 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery en route to a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection.
Here's the list of names who will be joining him in the green room:
Cornerback Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Quarterback Jayden Daniels, LSU
Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
Offensive lineman J.C. Latham, Alabama
Defensive lineman Laiatu, Latu, UCLA
Quarterback Drake Maye, North Carolina
Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
Wide receiver Malik Nabers, LSU
Wide receiver Rome Odunze, Washington
Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
Linebacker Dallas Turner, Alabama
Quarterback Caleb Williams, USC
For Robinson, this will be a hometown affair. He grew up in Southfield, Michigan and went to high school at Canton, nearly a 40 minute drive from where the draft will take place at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza April 25-27.
PowerMizzou will be in Detroit all week to document Robinson's draft experience and cover the other Missouri players who also get selected.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage