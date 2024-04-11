Some of college football's biggest names will be in Detroit for this month's NFL Draft as they await for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to (hopefully for them) call their names on Day 1 of the NFL Draft.

One of those names who will be waiting in the green room is Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson, who gets the honor after recording 43 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery en route to a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection.

Here's the list of names who will be joining him in the green room:

Cornerback Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Quarterback Jayden Daniels, LSU

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Offensive lineman J.C. Latham, Alabama

Defensive lineman Laiatu, Latu, UCLA

Quarterback Drake Maye, North Carolina

Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Wide receiver Malik Nabers, LSU

Wide receiver Rome Odunze, Washington

Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Linebacker Dallas Turner, Alabama

Quarterback Caleb Williams, USC

For Robinson, this will be a hometown affair. He grew up in Southfield, Michigan and went to high school at Canton, nearly a 40 minute drive from where the draft will take place at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza April 25-27.

PowerMizzou will be in Detroit all week to document Robinson's draft experience and cover the other Missouri players who also get selected.