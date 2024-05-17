COLUMBIA 一 Missouri softball’s road to its first NCAA Super Regional in 13 years just got a little harder after falling to Omaha 3-1 in nine innings on Friday at Mizzou Softball Stadium in the Columbia regional of the NCAA Softball Tournament.

Omaha's Ava Rongisch hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Mavericks the late 3-1 lead and eventual win in front of the 3,347 people in attendance.

"Honestly, anything that was close on an inside pitch especially 一 that's one of my favorite pitches 一 I just saw it and knew (Sydney) Ross was on first base," Rongisch said gleefully. "So, if there was a ball that dropped down, I knew she would be able to get home too.

"It felt good off of the bat. I think yesterday when we were practicing here it felt like they were just getting stuck in the air. So, just to see it go over was really special."

The Mavericks had five hits on the day and the Tigers had four.

Ultimately, Mizzou head coach Larissa Anderson believes the struggling offense was one of the main reasons the team lost.

"It's tough to win when you have four hits," Missouri head coach Larissa Anderson said. "I thought we had a decent pitching performance. I mean, there were two pitches that got away from one from CC (Cierra Harrison) and another one from (Marissa) McCann. But it's really tough to pitch in that situation where you're not producing a lot of runs from your offense.

Anderson believes the struggles at the plate came from players deviating from the plan and guessing at the plate. Freshman first baseman Abby Hay, who went 1-for-3 and had a walk and a run scored, agreed with the statement.

"The at-bats I was successful at I wasn't guessing," Hay said. The ones where I wasn't successful I was guessing. I just wasn't working the plan and it didn't work out my way."

Another reason Mizzou struggled was when it did get people on base it couldn't get them to score. The Tigers left eight stranded on base.

"I think we would get people on base but a lot of times it was with two outs," Anderson said. "I know we did have an opportunity she (Omaha pitcher Kamryn Meyer) had two huge strikeouts with runners in scoring position. And I think that kind of took a little wind out of our sail at the time.

"When you're struggling and you're not hitting the ball hard, then you feel that pressure throughout the game and you start to rush a little bit and I felt like we started to panic because she was in control. And we have to just believe that 一 I mean it was 1-0 一 that we have every opportunity to be able to manufacture a run."