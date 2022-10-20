The Tigers (2-4) enter week eight on a three-game losing streak with all of those losses being by one score. With a week to review the tape of the first six weeks of the season, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz told the media on Tuesday that the Tigers have to get better with their efficiency on first down. The feeling has been that Mizzou has struggled on first and 10 and Drinkwitz agreed that it has been an issue. "First and 10 efficiency has not been good and first and 10 penalties have really been an issue for us," Drinkwitz said. "I mean there are some scheme issues, there are some technical issues and then, obviously, there are some penalties. We have to clean up penalties. If you look at key moments and opportunity games, penalties have kept us from contributing from a loss to a win."

Mizzou's 1st down plays that resulted in 2 yards or less in last 3 games Opponent Because of incomplete pass/INT/ TFL on pass play Because of a run play 1st Down penalties Because of a sack Total at Auburn 3 4 2 2 11 vs. Georgia 3 2 3 2 10 at Florida 4 11 1 1 17

The table above shows that 38 times over the Tigers' last three games that Mizzou has had a first down that resulted in two yards or less and this is the first down efficiency. The Tigers earned just 49 first downs over the course of those three games. In those three games, Missouri ran a play or committed a penalty on first down a total of 85 times. Referencing the chart above, that means the Tigers were facing second-and-eight yards or more 44.7% of the time they had a first down and ten situation.

SEC East Rankings in Penalties Team (FBS rank) Penalties Penalty Yardage Penalties per game Georgia (T-8th) 28 274 4.00 *South Carolina (T-25th) 34 321 5.67 Vanderbilt (T-34th) 36 215 5.14 Florida (T-39th) 37 256 5.29 Kentucky (T-44th) 38 246 5.43 *Missouri (T-89th) 47 397 7.83 *Tennessee (T-98th) 48 432 8.00

It's not just the offensive efficiency. Far too often, Mizzou is hurting itself with penalties. Penalties have been one of the Tigers' biggest struggles, especially along the offensive line. The Tigers' offensive line has committed 23 of the Tigers' 47 penalties. Mizzou is tied for 89th in total penalties but tied for 111th in penalties per game. "A penalty is not accrued to one person, the entire team pays for it," Drinkwitz said. "We lose five yards as a team or 10 yards as a team. And so as a team, we have to have some accountability for it."

SEC East Rankings in Tackles for Loss Team (FBS rank) Average TFL allowed TFL's allowed Florida (2nd) 3.14 22 Tennessee (T-4th) 3.17 19 Vanderbilt (6th) 3.29 23 Georgia (T-11th) 3.57 25 Kentucky (109th) 6.57 46 South Carolina (114th) 7.00 42 Missouri (126th) 8.67 52

When Mizzou isn't committing penalties offensively they are getting behind the chains. An apparent theme for the team in the run game is breaking the occasional 15-yard or more run only to get tackled for a loss on the ensuing play. So, about 15 times a game Mizzou is getting behind the chains from negative yardage plays or penalties. Obviously, some of the penalties happen on first down and that is why they seem like they are in first and 15-plus situations more than other teams. It's also why the Tigers aren't getting new sets of downs often; they often have to get more than ten yards to move the sticks.

Reading the zone option better

Entering the bye week, Missouri was 10 of 14 on third and less than two, which is about a 71% conversion rate. Since the zone read is becoming more prominent in college football Drinkwitz said that it's harder to make plays with the zone read against defenses now than perhaps the team could have made a few seasons ago. "I think you have to be cognizant that zone read has become something that defenses, especially in college football, are more and more used to and so that they have what we consider a surf technique where they are in a square position and then once they see if the quarterback handed the ball they chase and if the quarterback hands it off, they come flat down the line," Drinkwitz said. "When you play really good defensive ends who can run, it's not as clean of a play." Drinkwitz said he looked at the four unsuccessful attempts and that he has to help quarterback Brady Cook recognize better when he should hand the ball off or keep it himself. "It's an area that we could definitely improve on," Drinkwitz said. "I think all four of them that we didn't get we pointed at potentially a wrong decision in the zone." Cook said he got a chance to look at the errors and spent the bye week trying to evaluate how and when he can make better decisions on options plays in the future. Repping it full speed and in the film room, I'm just really understanding the looks," Cook said. "So, before the play happens I can expect what the defense is going to do, and at that point, it's just muscle memory and you just go out and execute it."

Injury updates