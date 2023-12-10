It’s already been a jam-packed month for the Tigers and there are still three weeks left in December. It was announced that the Tigers were going to the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 3. The next day, running back Cody Schrader was awarded the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the nation’s best former walk-on. On Dec. 5, Schrader and four others were named to the All-Southeastern Conference first team, with a couple more making the second team. On Dec. 6 head coach Eli Drinkwitz was named Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year and on Dec. 8, it was revealed Schrader finished eighth in Heisman voting. So, with 19 days until the bowl game and 21 days until the final day of the year, let's look at some things that still need to be decided.

Who will the Tigers actually face in the Cotton Bowl?

We know the team the Tigers will be facing Ohio State on Dec. 29 in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium. But who will suit up for them come game time? Since the inception of the College Football Playoffs a decade ago, the Buckeyes have appeared in the CFP five times. They’re used to playing for all the marbles, but since they missed out on the playoff this year, it seems likely that some of their key players will bypass the Cotton Bowl and either enter the transfer portal or declare for the NFL Draft. So far, 14 players have entered the portal including starting quarterback Kyle McCord and starting receiver Julian Fleming, as well as second-string running back Chip Trayanum. McCord's entry into the portal was a bit of a surprise. The former five-star prospect completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions in his first year as a starter. Fleming was second in snaps among Ohio State receivers behind Harrison with 502 and finished the year with 26 receptions for 270 yards. Trayanum served as the team's power back in short-yardage situations and was a big help in the run game alongside starter TreVeyon Henderson. The former Arizona State running back recorded 85 carries for 373 yards and three touchdowns. To be honest, the Buckeyes will have to worry about more of theirtalented players deciding to declare for the draft. Receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka as well as Henderson are likely candidates to opt-outs on the offensive side of the ball, while defensive backs Jordan Hancock, Lathan Ransom and Denzel Burke, as well as defensive linemen like J.T. Tuimoloau are candidates on the defensive side of the ball. The Tigers on the other hand expect all but three players to be available in the bowl game. The three players haven’t been revealed but are believed to be three players who have entered the transfer portal and declined Drinkwitz's option of participating in the bowl game even if they’ve already entered the portal.

Injury updates on Ennis Rakestraw and Ty’Ron Hopper

Two more players that are questionable for the game are star cornerback Ennis Rakestraw and All-SEC second-team linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper. Rakestraw only played nine games during the regular season due to a nagging groin injury. He’s racked up 35 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, four pass deflections and a forced fumble. The 6-foot, 188-pound cornerback has allowed 18 receptions on 28 targets for 197 yards and a touchdown. Rakestraw didn’t play in the team’s regular-season finale against Arkansas, but by game day he will have had over a month off since his last in-game action. So, he may want to suit up in what will likely be the final game of his Tigers career about 30 minutes away from where he played high school ball at nearby Duncanville. If he doesn’t suit up, it’ll be Dreyden Norwood who starts in his place. Norwood has had a good season as the Tigers' No. 3 cornerback and has started in three games this season already. The former Texas A&M Aggies has recorded 17 tackles, three pass deflections and a forced fumble. Norwood is also expected to compete for one of the starting spots next year if (and likely when) Senior Bowl players Rakestraw and Kris Abrams-Draine declare for the NFL Draft as anticipated. Hopper has missed the last two contests due to an ankle injury. Of the two, he is the one Drinkwitz seemed a little more optimistic about playing. "I expect Ty’Ron 一 you know he’s working his way back,” Drinkwitz said on Sunday minutes after the bowl announcement. “I’m not going to put any pressure on him but we’ve got a long way to go before we play.” Hopper recorded 55 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and three pass deflections.

Portal shopping

