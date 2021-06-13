Missouri has three commits in the updated Rivals250 rankings
Not a ton of movement for Missouri's three 2022 commitments that are ranked within the updated Rivals250 rankings that was released on Tuesday.
Quarterback Sam Horn is the first to appear on the list coming in at No. 84 (down five spots), while defensive back Isaac Thompson checks in at No. 173 (down nine spots), and Marquis Gracial (down six spots), Missouri's most recent commitment, checks in at No. 245.
Other significant Missouri targets featured in the Rivals250 include the following:
No. 7 - WR Luther Burden *Oklahoma commit* (Unchanged)
No. 56 - CB Gentry Williams (down five spots)
No. 100 - DE Chris McClellan (previously unranked)
No. 163 - OL DeShawn Woods (down ten spots)
No. 183 - CB Toriano Pride (Unchanged)
No. 238 - DT Domonique Orange (down four spots)
