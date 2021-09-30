Missouri in Top 5 for 2022 DT
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Peach County (Ga.) defensive tackle Quentel Jones recently included Missouri among his Top 5 schools.PowerMizzou.com has more on the Jones and his situation below.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news