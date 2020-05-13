Missouri dipped into Florida for their latest commitment on Wednesday when Eau Gallie (Fla.) cornerback Davion Sistrunk announced his verbal pledge via Twitter.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound prospect released a Top 12 last month and chose the Tigers over the likes of Illinois, Ole Miss, Colorado, Mississippi State, Pitt, and others.

"I have a great relationship with Coach (Ryan) Walters," Sistrunk said of Missouri after releasing his Top 12 back in April. "He is as real as they get. Just a genuine person. It’s more than football for him. I really enjoy speaking to him. He likes me as a cornerback, loves my length and athleticism. He also likes that I'm raw because I've only played football for one year."