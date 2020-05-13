Missouri lands commitment from Fla. CB Davion Sistrunk
Missouri dipped into Florida for their latest commitment on Wednesday when Eau Gallie (Fla.) cornerback Davion Sistrunk announced his verbal pledge via Twitter.
The 6-foot-2, 165-pound prospect released a Top 12 last month and chose the Tigers over the likes of Illinois, Ole Miss, Colorado, Mississippi State, Pitt, and others.
"I have a great relationship with Coach (Ryan) Walters," Sistrunk said of Missouri after releasing his Top 12 back in April. "He is as real as they get. Just a genuine person. It’s more than football for him. I really enjoy speaking to him. He likes me as a cornerback, loves my length and athleticism. He also likes that I'm raw because I've only played football for one year."
The three-star prospect is a raw talent that only has one year of football under his belt, in which he tallied 29 tackles, three interceptions, and nine pass deflections during his junior year. He is also a talented basketball player, earning FACA 5A, District 12 player of the year honors.
Sistrunk becomes the ninth overall commitment and second cornerback pledge for the Tigers, joining Red Oak (Tex.) product Darius Jackson, who committed back on May 2nd.
🤝 🐯🐯🐯 @Mizzoufootball @CoachDrinkwitz @Coach_Walters @EauGallieHC @QNHall_Uno_JTG @EGCoach_Ramos @coachmiller53 @BBerryCoach @SWiltfong247 @PowerMizzoucom @seanW_Rivals @GabeDeArmond @EGCommodores #bEGreat #EGscholarshipfactory pic.twitter.com/O44eIGFcKu— Davion Sistrunk (@DavionSistrunk) May 13, 2020