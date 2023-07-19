"I really love it," Safris said of Missouri. "Campus is beautiful and I love their potential that the program has. The facilities are amazing and coaching staff as well. Really have a great connection with Coach (Erik) Link and Coach (Brock) Olivo (special teams analyst)."

After impressing the Missouri coaching staff during a June Elite Camp stop and earning an offer, Johnston (Iowa) punter Will Safris becomes the latest 2024 commitment for the Tigers.

Rated the No. 10 punter in the 2024 class by Kohl's Kicking, Safris enjoyed working with Missouri tight ends/special teams coach Erik Link last month and they have a geographical connection as well.

"First off, he’s from Des Moines, so I love just talking to him about that," Safris noted. "And he’s a very honest and trustworthy guy. Very easy to talk to and is very good with younger guys like me. He is always open to talk as well."

During his camp performance, Safris' best punt traveled 59 yards with a 4.8 second hang time. Link likes the power, versatility and athleticism Safris brings to the position.

"I have a big leg. I have been hitting some real balls bigger than everyone in my class, besides a few. I’m athletic. And I can pooch punt a ball well."

Along with Missouri, Memphis also extended a full scholarship offer for Safris during his recruiting process.

Safris becomes the 12th overall commitment in the Tigers' 2024 class.