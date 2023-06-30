After picking up an offer from the Tigers on June 19th and following that up with an official visit this past weekend, Francis-Howell (Mo.) athlete Jude James is now the latest commitment in the Tigers' 2024 class.

"I just felt like before coming to campus I hadn’t realized what I was coming into because that was my first time really visiting and talking to all the coaches," James said moments after he announced his pledge. "When I first got there it felt right. I felt it in my gut. I just felt that was the decision that had to be made.

"Me and my mom were talking about it during the visit. I’m like 'I think we can get this done, I think this is the place I want to be.'"

Five days later, James is Missouri's fourth public commitment.

His conversation with Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz also stood out during his time in Columbia.

"It was pretty good, he brought me and my Mom in his office and said how they feel about me and they are really excited about me. He pretty much left me with a quote, 'opportunities of a lifetime must be seized within the lifetime of the opportunity.' That really stood out to me."