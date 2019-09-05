“I chose Mizzou, ” Hester reported. “First off, my relationship with my position coach is real good and I definitely love his philosophy of how he gets his receivers better, what they do in practice and how it relates to the game.”

The recruitment of Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington wide receiver Javian Hester took some twists and turns over the last six months, but on Thursday the four-star received declared an end to that recruitment and announced his commitment.

Hester drew scholarship offers from schools in each of the Power Five Conferences during the course of his recruitment. His choice of Missouri was predicated partly on an offensive style fit.

“I think putting me into that offense, I can be dominant,” Hester said. “They see me helping on the outside, going up and getting the ball, stretching the field out and being a playmaker overall.”

Missouri has one of the smallest classes going in the SEC with 13 commitments, but it has a strong base of in-state talent and now adds Hester as its second four-star, joining St. Louis offensive lineman Jalen St. John.

“I think the program is going up after this suspension season,” Hester remarked. “We have some really good guys coming in and I think we’re going to be ready to go when I get there.”

Hester last visited Missouri for the Tiger’s spring game in April and still has his official visit available to take to Columbia. That visit has not yet been scheduled, and Hester is considering dates for that trip as well as possible game visits to Missouri this fall.