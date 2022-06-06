Missouri lands Missouri State transfer Isiaih Mosley

Missouri added one of the most prolific scorers in the transfer portal on Monday in Missouri State transfer Isiaih Mosley. The 6-foot-5 guard, who averaged 20.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game this past season, chose to play for the Tigers over a long list of interested programs. Below, Rivals’ Travis Graf details exactly what all this addition means for the Tigers.

WHAT MISSOURI IS GETTING

Isiaih Mosley is one the most high-level scorers in the transfer portal. He’s a multi-level scorer that can score within a system or ad lib and create for himself. At 6-foot-5, he’s able to get his shot off over any perimeter defender at a high rate. The addition of Mosley gives Dennis Gates a high-powered weapon in his first season in Columbia, as the senior transfer averaged over 20 points per game on 50/43/90 shooting splits in the past year. He’s also a 41-percent three-point shooter for his career. Mosley provides perimeter versatility with the ability to initiate the offense and be a primary ball handler if need be.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE TIGERS