Mizzou loses sixth signee from 2024 class to transfer portal

Over one year later, Missouri watched its sixth 2024 signee depart the program. The Tigers lost freshman cornerback Jaren Sensabaugh on Saturday, the final day for non-graduate Missouri players to enter the transfer portal in the current window. The program signed 21 recruits to its 2024 class during the Early Signing Period in December 2023.

Missouri signed less the following cycle, inking 17 Class of 2025 recruits and repeating at the No. 22 spot in the Recruiting Team Rankings. While putting an emphasis on production over potential this offseason, the team addressed its losses with experience in the transfer portal.