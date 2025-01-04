Mizzou loses sixth signee from 2024 class to transfer portal

Over one year later, Missouri watched its sixth 2024 signee depart the program.
The Tigers lost freshman cornerback Jaren Sensabaugh on Saturday, the final day for non-graduate Missouri players to enter the transfer portal in the current window. The program signed 21 recruits to its 2024 class during the Early Signing Period in December 2023.
Missouri signed less the following cycle, inking 17 Class of 2025 recruits and repeating at the No. 22 spot in the Recruiting Team Rankings. While putting an emphasis on production over potential this offseason, the team addressed its losses with experience in the transfer portal.
Sensabaugh entered the portal hours after Washington State transfer cornerback Stephen Hall announced his commitment to the Tigers. He did his own recruiting for the Class of 2026, letting three-star Justin Hopkins know Missouri felt like the place to be.
"Mizzou has done a solid job communicating with me between (cornerbacks coach Al Pogue) and (director of player personnel Ryan Trichel)," Hopkins said in December. "They have collectively been solid. I think Jaren is the biggest recruiter of them all, though."
With Marcus Clarke exhausting his eligibility and Toriano Pride Jr. and Nicholas Deloach Jr. struggling at times this past season, it behooved the program to add experience to the position, and it might not be done yet, with Jacksonville State transfer Fred Davis II and Miami (FL) transfer D'Yoni Hill to visit the program.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription.
Talk about this story in the story thread and discuss so much more in The Tiger Walk.
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines.