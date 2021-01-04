Missouri sticking out to 4-star 2022 QB Sam Horn
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
After landing East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star product Tyler Macon in the 2021 class, Missouri is hoping that enrichment of quarterback talent continues in 2022 with Collins Hill (Ga.) signal-caller...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news