Missouri suffers first loss in embarrassing fashion

Dominant.

There’s no other word to describe how Texas A&M looked against Missouri.

Every single play went right for the Aggies in the first half and all but one did in the second half. From deep third-down throws into good coverage, to big runs, to third-down stops on defense.

Every single play.

And only one went right for the Tigers in their 41-10 loss at Kyle Field on Saturday.

“Really poor performance by my football team and it starts with me,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “... The start of the first half, not being able to convert on third downs, not being able to stop them on third downs was the difference in the game.”The Tigers couldn’t run, they couldn’t throw and they couldn’t get off the field on defense.

With Conner Weigman returning under center, the Aggies had all day to pass, compiling 276 yards through the air, while the offensive line pushed the running game to 6.6 yards per attempt.

“Great player, really good player,” Drinkwitz said. “... He did a really good job scrambling, he threw the football extremely well and we were just never able to make him uncomfortable.”Even the punts were rolling perfectly for A&M, like the one just before halftime getting out of bounds within the 1-yard line.

The Tigers stopped A&M on only 3-of-10 offensive drives that didn’t end in a kneel as the Aggies piled up touchdown after touchdown.

Missouri looked to be off to a good start when Brady Cook found Luther Burden on a game-opening 27-yard pass, then three plays gained only eight yards and the Tigers went for it on fourth-and-2 from the Aggie 40. A deep ball to Theo Wease fell to the turf and the initial flag for pass interference was picked up, turning the ball over on downs.

“We can’t let one play dictate the rest of the game,” Drinkwitz said. “Obviously it was a momentum play, but we had plenty of other opportunities.”Then the Aggies got to work.

Amari Davis scored on two of the Aggies’ first three drives, while Randy Bond kicked a field goal on the other.

Le’Veon Moss found the end zone with 6:34 left in the second quarter to create the halftime margin of 24-0.

Then Moss opened the second-half with a 75-yard touchdown run to show the domination wasn’t over.

“We didn’t do anything well on the defensive side of the ball today,” Drinkwitz said.Another field goal later and the Tigers were behind 34-0.

One play finally went the Tigers’ way late in the third quarter as Cook scrambled to his right and found Wease open for a 59-yard touchdown, but otherwise it was all A&M.

Moss added another 18-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.

Even when Missouri got a big kickoff return from Marquis Johnson who had been listed as questionable to play all week, the Tigers went backward after a sack on second down, a deep ball on third down hit the turf and the desperation play on fourth down did as well as Cook threw another pass short of his receiver.

“I’m embarrassed by the performance, but it’s only one game,” Drinkwitz said.Missouri added a garbage-time 23-yard field goal when the offense failed to score from within the 5 with under a minute left.

A&M outgained Missouri 512-254.

They outpassed Missouri 276-186.

They outran Missouri 236-68.

The Aggies were 7-of-12 on third downs. Missouri was 5-of-15.

A&M was 5-of-5 in the red zone, Missouri did not run a play in the red zone until garbage time.

A&M sacked Cook six times, and it should have been more.

There’s nothing else to call it but dominant.

“The season really starts today,” Drinkwitz said. “How we respond will determine what kind of football season we’re going to have.”