Missouri targeting Georgia defensive end
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri landed two commitments from the state of Georgia in the 2019 recruiting class and they are hoping to build on that success in 2020. One of the Peach State prospect they are targeting is Ty...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news