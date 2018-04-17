Rivals released its final rankings of the 2018 basketball recruiting class Monday, and among them were a Missouri signee and two current targets.

Missouri's Gatorade Player of the year jumped seven spots in the most recent rankings to No. 107 after leading the state of Missouri in scoring at 31.9 points per game this year. Since signing in November, Watson has been a vocal recruiter for the Tigers, urging not only 2019 recruits E.J. Liddell, Mario McKinney and Terrence Hargrove Jr. to join the St. Louis-to-Columbia pipeline, but also 2018 target Courtney Ramey.

The aforementioned Ramey jumped up three spots in the final rankings to No. 40, and he remains one of the top five unsigned prospects in the country right now. Missouri is right in the thick of things for the top-ranked player in the state and will visit him Tuesday night. Texas was in to visit him Monday night, and Louisville head coach Chris Mack, who just last week said the Cardinals weren't recruiting Ramey, will have his whole staff in tow when he comes to Webster Groves Wednesday. If Cuonzo Martin and Co. can land Ramey, it would give them three prospects from the St. Louis area in this class alone, in addition to freshman Jeremiah Tilmon.

Hinson is Missouri's only other prep target in the 2018 class, and his stock remains unchanged after reclassifying a few weeks ago. Hinson recently took a visit to Ole Miss, and he is reportedly on a visit to Seton Hall as we speak. Missouri has been in contact and did offer him, but with Jontay Porter's NBA Draft decision still up in the air, the Tigers haven't been as active as the Rebels or Pirates.