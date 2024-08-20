PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDVFRTBKQjlTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYNUVFMEpCOVMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball

Missouri unveils 2024-25 men's basketball schedule

Drew King
Basketball Writer
@drewking0222
Missouri dropped its full 2024-25 regular season schedule on Tuesday, featuring 19 home games, 10 road games and one neutral-site game.

The black and gold begin the year with their lone true road trip of the non-conference slate, taking on Memphis. The team will return to Mizzou Arena for the next 10 contests, hosting Howard on Nov. 8, Eastern Washington on Nov. 11, Mississippi Valley St. on Nov. 14, Pacific on Nov. 22, Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Nov. 24, Lindenwood on Nov. 27. Head coach Dennis Gates’ alma mater, California, will visit Columbia on Dec. 3. The Border War with Kansas will take place in the Show-Me State on Dec. 8. The Tigers will finish off the homestand taking on Long Island on Dec. 14 and Jacksonville State on Dec. 17.

The Braggin’ Rights game against Illinois will take place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Dec. 22. MU will get one final tune-up game against Alabama State on Dec. 30 before conference play begins.

Mizzou tips off its SEC schedule with a road game at Auburn on Jan. 4. The team will spend the next week at home matching up with LSU on Jan. 7 or 8 and Vanderbilt on Jan. 11. The black and gold will alternate locations over the next four games, visiting Florida on Jan. 14 or 15, hosting Arkansas on Jan. 18, flying south to visit conference newcomer Texas on Jan. 21 or 22 and returning to CoMo to play Ole Miss on Jan. 25. The next two contests come on the road against Mississippi State on Feb. 1 and Tennessee on Feb. 4 or 5.

The second half of league play begins with a pair of home games against Texas A&M on Feb. 8 and the SEC’s other newcomer, Oklahoma, on Feb. 11 or 12. The team will travel to play Georgia on Feb. 15, then return home for a game against Alabama on Feb. 18 or 19. Missouri will have three rematches over its next four games, taking on Arkansas on the road on Feb. 22, South Carolina at home on Feb. 25, Vanderbilt on the road on March 1 and Oklahoma on the road on March 4 or 5. The team will close out the regular season hosting Kentucky inside Mizzou Arena on March 8.

The SEC tournament is set to take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. again from March 12-16. A source told PowerMizzou.com that Minnesota’s return trip in the home-and-home series with Missouri will still be played, but not this year.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXJrIHlvdXIgY2FsZW5kYXJzLCB0aGUg8J2frvCdn6zwnZ+u8J2f sC3wnZ+u8J2fsSDwnZeg8J2XtvCdmIfwnZiH8J2XvPCdmIIg8J2Xr/Cdl67w nZiA8J2XuPCdl7LwnZiB8J2Xr/Cdl67wnZe58J2XuSDwnZiA8J2XsPCdl7Xw nZey8J2XsfCdmILwnZe58J2XsiBpcyBvdXQhPGJyPjxicj7wn5OFIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9YVjBUcmRLVHA2Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vWFYw VHJkS1RwNjwvYT48YnI+8J+On++4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v Qjl1cklISnRmQSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0I5dXJJSEp0ZkE8L2E+PGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL01JWj9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I01JWjwvYT4g8J+QryA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vYkdrQ0xLbzl2MCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2JH a0NMS285djA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWl6em91IEhvb3BzIChATWl6em91 SG9vcHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWl6em91SG9v cHMvc3RhdHVzLzE4MjU5NjQ4MDE1MDU1MDU2ODc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDIwLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

