The black and gold begin the year with their lone true road trip of the non-conference slate, taking on Memphis. The team will return to Mizzou Arena for the next 10 contests, hosting Howard on Nov. 8, Eastern Washington on Nov. 11, Mississippi Valley St. on Nov. 14, Pacific on Nov. 22, Arkansas Pine-Bluff on Nov. 24, Lindenwood on Nov. 27. Head coach Dennis Gates’ alma mater, California, will visit Columbia on Dec. 3. The Border War with Kansas will take place in the Show-Me State on Dec. 8. The Tigers will finish off the homestand taking on Long Island on Dec. 14 and Jacksonville State on Dec. 17.

The Braggin’ Rights game against Illinois will take place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Dec. 22. MU will get one final tune-up game against Alabama State on Dec. 30 before conference play begins.

Mizzou tips off its SEC schedule with a road game at Auburn on Jan. 4. The team will spend the next week at home matching up with LSU on Jan. 7 or 8 and Vanderbilt on Jan. 11. The black and gold will alternate locations over the next four games, visiting Florida on Jan. 14 or 15, hosting Arkansas on Jan. 18, flying south to visit conference newcomer Texas on Jan. 21 or 22 and returning to CoMo to play Ole Miss on Jan. 25. The next two contests come on the road against Mississippi State on Feb. 1 and Tennessee on Feb. 4 or 5.

The second half of league play begins with a pair of home games against Texas A&M on Feb. 8 and the SEC’s other newcomer, Oklahoma, on Feb. 11 or 12. The team will travel to play Georgia on Feb. 15, then return home for a game against Alabama on Feb. 18 or 19. Missouri will have three rematches over its next four games, taking on Arkansas on the road on Feb. 22, South Carolina at home on Feb. 25, Vanderbilt on the road on March 1 and Oklahoma on the road on March 4 or 5. The team will close out the regular season hosting Kentucky inside Mizzou Arena on March 8.

The SEC tournament is set to take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. again from March 12-16. A source told PowerMizzou.com that Minnesota’s return trip in the home-and-home series with Missouri will still be played, but not this year.