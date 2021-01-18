Missouri welcomes 11 mid-year enrollees
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Over the weekend, Missouri officially welcomed 11 mid-year enrollees to Columbia. Among the 11, seven were from the high school ranks, two from junior college, and two transfers from power five pro...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news