Missouri women beat Southern, 66-51

The Missouri Tigers have had 15 chances to win a home opener in head coach Robin Pingeton’s tenure in Columbia.

Thursday night, they won No. 15.

The Tigers beat the Southern Jaguars 66-51 at Mizzou Arena in a matchup where the Tigers had a lot of things to clean up.

“Not where we want to be yet, we’re not supposed to be there yet in November,” Pingeton said. “... Still trying to figure out rotations, lineups. Looking at a lot of different things. I think one of our strengths is our depth, but how do we utilize that in a way that is going to be most advantageous for our team?”

Missouri committed 20 turnovers after piling up 26 in their season-opening matchup at Vermont.

They improved the four assists they had in Game 1 to 15, but still struggled with falling out of rhythm after the first quarter.

“Ball security is going to be something that keeps me up at night,” Pingeton said. “It did the past week and it will continue to do so until we get that figured out.”

The Tigers came out of the gate strong, led by junior Ashton Judd with a second-chance layup on the game’s first possession.

It was the first of Judd’s 13 points and six rebounds to go with four steals, three assists and a block.

“She’s one of our hardest workers,” Pingeton said of Judd. “... She’s worked really, really hard in the offseason and I think she’s really trying to step up as a leader for us.”