News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-04 18:30:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Missouri WR Dominic Lovett intends to enter the transfer portal

Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett intends to hit the transfer portal (USA Today Sports)
Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett intends to hit the transfer portal (USA Today Sports)
Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
Recruiting Editor
@SeanW_Rivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

On Sunday, Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, per his Instagram account.

The portal will officially open on Monday, December 5th.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Lovett is coming off a breakout sophomore campaign where he tallied 56 catches for 846 yards and three touchdowns.

He led Missouri in both receptions and receiving yards. Those numbers also placed him third in the SEC in those categories.

Throughout his two years at Missouri, Lovett appeared in 25 games with 18 starts.

In high school, Lovett was ranked a 5.8, four-star prospect coming out of East St. Louis (Ill.) where he signed with Missouri after previously being committed to Arizona State.

He also held notable offers from Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, and others.

=========

Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}