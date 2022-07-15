Mizzou a big offer for LB Brayshawn Littlejohn
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Gaffney (S.C.) linebacker Brayshawn Littlejohn already has an extensive offer list on his resume, 23 total to be exact.However, on July 4th, Missouri became his first from the SEC and a visit to Co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news